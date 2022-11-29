Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Shares Down 2.2%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.81. Approximately 24,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 15,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.96.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

