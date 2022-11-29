Amaze World (AMZE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $743,395.28

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00006596 BTC on exchanges. Amaze World has a market cap of $59.74 million and approximately $743,395.28 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amaze World

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

