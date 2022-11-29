American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,104 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

