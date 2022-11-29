American International Group Inc. Has $19.59 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,513 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Steel Dynamics worth $19,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

