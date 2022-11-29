American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 232,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,223 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $356,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,120.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,478 shares of company stock worth $80,792,616. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.72. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

