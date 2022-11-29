American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. American International Group has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American International Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 119.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $546,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

