American International Group Inc. Sells 10,025 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $22,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Targa Resources stock opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

