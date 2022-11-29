American International Group Inc. Sells 1,272 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $443.23 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

