American International Group Inc. Sells 1,742 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after acquiring an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,355,000 after acquiring an additional 301,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

APD opened at $304.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $311.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

