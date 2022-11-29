American International Group Inc. Sells 3,049 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $174.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

