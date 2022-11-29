American International Group Inc. Sells 4,289 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 351,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,313,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $700,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 639,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.