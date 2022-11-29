American International Group Inc. Sells 5,471 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.