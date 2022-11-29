Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Sells $54,883.95 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $6.66 on Monday, hitting $325.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

