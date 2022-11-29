Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 308.6% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Trading Down 8.1 %
OTCMKTS:AWLIF traded down 0.02 on Tuesday, hitting 0.20. 233,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.54. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52 week low of 0.19 and a 52 week high of 1.37.
About Ameriwest Lithium
