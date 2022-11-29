Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 308.6% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Trading Down 8.1 %

OTCMKTS:AWLIF traded down 0.02 on Tuesday, hitting 0.20. 233,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.54. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52 week low of 0.19 and a 52 week high of 1.37.

About Ameriwest Lithium

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 462 claims covering an area of approximately 9,097 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 1,243 contiguous claims covering an area of 22,200 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

