Amgen (AMG) Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00006907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a market cap of $111.34 million and $115,193.49 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amgen has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.10299373 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $166,542.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

