Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) rose 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 60,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 830,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $792.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $545.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.58 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

