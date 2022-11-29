ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the October 31st total of 1,798,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.1 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

Shares of AUKUF stock remained flat at $8.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

About ams-OSRAM

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.