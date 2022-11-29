Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.8 %

ADI opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.39. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,647 shares of company stock worth $1,574,990. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

