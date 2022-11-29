Analysts Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $64.74

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 231,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

