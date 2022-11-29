Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $88.80

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ITT by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ITT by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,550,000 after acquiring an additional 141,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ITT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,646,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in ITT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,356,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,845 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

