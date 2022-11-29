Analysts Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT at $3.82

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -56.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

