Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Target Price at $17.38

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
PG&E Stock Performance
Shares of PCG opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. PG&E has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 193,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of PG&E by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 100,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PG&E
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
