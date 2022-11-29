Analyzing WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) & Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

WPP has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WPP pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Interpublic Group of Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Interpublic Group of Companies pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $17.60 billion 0.64 $876.90 million N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies $10.24 billion 1.29 $952.80 million $2.52 13.45

This table compares WPP and Interpublic Group of Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Interpublic Group of Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WPP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 9.18% 28.78% 5.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for WPP and Interpublic Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 1 4 7 0 2.50

Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than WPP.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats WPP on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

