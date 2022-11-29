API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.54

API3 (API3) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00009383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $95.63 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.05 or 0.07496107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00492761 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.16 or 0.29972075 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars.

