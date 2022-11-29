Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.23

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 6879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $241,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,598.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,392,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,917. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.