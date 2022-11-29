Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.87. 1,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 725,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,720 shares of company stock worth $212,047 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

