Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0753 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $75.25 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00075833 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061650 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009805 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023981 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000287 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.