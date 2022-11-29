Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0753 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $75.25 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00075833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions.Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them.What are the advantages of Ardor?All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" ofthe network;All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

