Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.02

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Ares Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Ares Acquisition by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,684,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.