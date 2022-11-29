Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Insider Purchases A$71,120.00 in Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Rating) insider Arlene Tansey bought 2,000 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$35.56 ($23.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,120.00 ($47,413.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Aristocrat Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

