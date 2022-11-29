Arnnon Geshuri Sells 2,398 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Arnnon Geshuri sold 527 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $15,572.85.

NYSE TDOC traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. 4,420,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,532. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 879.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $123,089,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 875,344 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after acquiring an additional 528,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 97.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 693,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 341,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.32.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

