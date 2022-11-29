Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 150.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. 50,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,859,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

