ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ASGN to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

ASGN Stock Performance

ASGN stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $93.66. ASGN has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $131.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

