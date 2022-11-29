Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Shares Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 414.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 806,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,701,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 6.0% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 636,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 1.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 857,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 74.1% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 158,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWET opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

