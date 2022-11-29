Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,064,518.12 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,064,518.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,548,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,514.86.
- On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $995,606.12.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,073,821.24.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,151.52.
- On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62.
- On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $1,694,718.36.
- On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14.
- On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $1,655,955.36.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42.
- On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32.
Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.45. 2,635,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,495. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $404.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
