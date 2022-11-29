Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,064,518.12 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,064,518.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,548,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,514.86.

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $995,606.12.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,073,821.24.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,151.52.

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $1,694,718.36.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $1,655,955.36.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42.

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.45. 2,635,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,495. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $404.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

