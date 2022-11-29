Augur Hits 1-Day Volume of $61.44 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Augur token can now be bought for about $6.05 or 0.00036742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $66.57 million and $61.44 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.05 or 0.07022220 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00497045 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.19 or 0.30237354 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
