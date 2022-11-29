Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lessened by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,036 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $40,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.01. 18,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $285.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.19.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

