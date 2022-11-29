Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $64,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $258.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $264.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

