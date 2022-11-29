Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $276.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $257.00 to $276.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $258.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $264.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

