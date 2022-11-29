Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $3.74 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $12.42 or 0.00076608 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $174.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,720,945 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

