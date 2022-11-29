Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.15% of Avalara worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Avalara by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Insider Transactions at Avalara

Avalara Price Performance

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,845,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,852,831.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $188.43.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

