Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Bought by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 4,821.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 67,900.0% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $56.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

