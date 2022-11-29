Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.73. 349,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,977. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.93 and a 200 day moving average of $176.12.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,693,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after purchasing an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,570,000 after purchasing an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

