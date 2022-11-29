Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.
Avery Dennison Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of AVY stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.73. 349,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,977. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.93 and a 200 day moving average of $176.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison
In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,693,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after purchasing an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,570,000 after purchasing an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
