AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. AZEK updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

AZEK Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.41. 3,879,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,634. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get AZEK alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 272.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 7.7% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AZEK to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.