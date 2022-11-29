AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AZZ were worth $25,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AZZ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AZZ by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 60,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1,216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 812,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AZZ Price Performance

In other AZZ news, COO Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kurt L. Russell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $985.95 million, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.26.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

