B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Stock Down 0.6 %

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

