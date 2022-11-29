B2Gold Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

B2Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 900.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 110,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99,327 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTG. TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

