Baby Doge Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $173.61 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.78 or 0.01854424 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00012203 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00030772 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.54 or 0.01755979 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,515,768.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

