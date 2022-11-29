Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Bakkt Stock Performance
BKKT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 17,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,468. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $18.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 1,121.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bakkt
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.
