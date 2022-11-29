Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Bakkt Stock Performance

BKKT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 17,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,468. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $14.28. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,087.57% and a positive return on equity of 45.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Bakkt will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 1,121.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.