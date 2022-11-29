Ball Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Ball Stock Down 1.8 %

BALL stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

