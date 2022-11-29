Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 572,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €9.00 ($9.28) to €9.50 ($9.79) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $6.11 during trading hours on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

See Also

